Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

The 2016 legal drama Pink featured Amitabh Bachchan as a retired lawyer defending Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang wrongfully accused of attempted murder after refusing to get sexually involved with three affluent men played by Angad Bedi, Raashul Tandon, and Tushar Pandey.

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and produced by Shoojit Sircar of October, Sardar Udham, and Piku fame, Pink is one of those rare Hindi films in the recent past that enjoyed massive commercial and critical success. It also starred Vijay Varma in his breakout performance as Ankit Malhotra, who plays Angad's friend giving relentless threats to Taapsee and her friends.

Since the film was set in Delhi and Vijay hasn't visited the national capital before, the Gully Boy actor revealed in a recent interview that he decided to watch the Delhi auditions of MTV reality shows Roadies and Splitsvilla to prepare for his character in Pink as he wanted to get the sound of his character right in the film.

Talking about his acting process, Vijay said in an interview with the YouTube channel Chalchitra Talks, "I need to sound like the person that belongs to a certain land. Like if I am playing a Rajasthani or Hyderabadi character and I am not able to speak like that, then it's a failure for me. Like in Pink, I was supposed to play a Delhi boy and I had never been to Delhi before the film so I wanted to sound like a Delhi boy and I am a Marwari from Hyderabad."

"Then, a great idea came to me. I started watching Roadies Delhi auditions and Splitsvilla Delhi auditions. And there they would speak like, "Bhai, tu kar de bhai (Bro, you do this bro)", so I picked that up. There was a girl speaking in a distinct way that I picked up something from her. So, I added those up and put them in Pink", the actor concluded.

Vijay also shared that he saw the interviews of Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Tiwari, Ravish Kumar, and Kanhaiya Kumar to prepare for his character in the crime drama series Mirzapur as his character came from Siwan in Bihar and had to sound completely different from the other characters in the show set in Uttar Pradesh.



