Headlines

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

Specially-abled dog receives custom wheelchair from Mercedes-Benz, viral video melts hearts

Who will be CSK captain after MS Dhoni’s retirement? Ambati Rayudu reveals top pick; not Ben Stokes, Jadeja

Centre vs Opposition war of words over Manipur violence: BJP rakes up Malda incident, Congress reacts

UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

Kanguva glimpse Twitter reaction: Netizens say Suriya 'will take Kollywood to next level', call film 'visual treat'

AI imagines South stars playing Cillian Murphy's titular role in Oppenheimer

6 morning drinks for weight loss

5 healthiest sweet dishes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

This film producer is Virat Kohli’s brother-in-law; signed Rs 400 crore deal with Amazon, Netflix; his hit movies are…

Kanguva glimpse Twitter reaction: Netizens say Suriya 'will take Kollywood to next level', call film 'visual treat'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

Vijay Varma also shared that he saw the interviews of Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Tiwari, Ravish Kumar, and Kanhaiya Kumar to prepare for his character in the crime drama series Mirzapur.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 2016 legal drama Pink featured Amitabh Bachchan as a retired lawyer defending Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang wrongfully accused of attempted murder after refusing to get sexually involved with three affluent men played by Angad Bedi, Raashul Tandon, and Tushar Pandey.

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and produced by Shoojit Sircar of October, Sardar Udham, and Piku fame, Pink is one of those rare Hindi films in the recent past that enjoyed massive commercial and critical success. It also starred Vijay Varma in his breakout performance as Ankit Malhotra, who plays Angad's friend giving relentless threats to Taapsee and her friends. 

Since the film was set in Delhi and Vijay hasn't visited the national capital before, the Gully Boy actor revealed in a recent interview that he decided to watch the Delhi auditions of MTV reality shows Roadies and Splitsvilla to prepare for his character in Pink as he wanted to get the sound of his character right in the film.

Talking about his acting process, Vijay said in an interview with the YouTube channel Chalchitra Talks, "I need to sound like the person that belongs to a certain land. Like if I am playing a Rajasthani or Hyderabadi character and I am not able to speak like that, then it's a failure for me. Like in Pink, I was supposed to play a Delhi boy and I had never been to Delhi before the film so I wanted to sound like a Delhi boy and I am a Marwari from Hyderabad."

"Then, a great idea came to me. I started watching Roadies Delhi auditions and Splitsvilla Delhi auditions. And there they would speak like, "Bhai, tu kar de bhai (Bro, you do this bro)", so I picked that up. There was a girl speaking in a distinct way that I picked up something from her. So, I added those up and put them in Pink", the actor concluded.

Vijay also shared that he saw the interviews of Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Tiwari, Ravish Kumar, and Kanhaiya Kumar to prepare for his character in the crime drama series Mirzapur as his character came from Siwan in Bihar and had to sound completely different from the other characters in the show set in Uttar Pradesh.

READ | Vijay Varma says his mother asks him about marriage plans 'on every phone call', reveals how he dodges it | Exclusive

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weight Loss tips: Five morning rituals that help shed fat

‘Dynamic, handsome and competent’ — Producer Prerna Arora plans biopic on PM Narendra Modi: Deets inside

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: ‘She is very excited and…’

Meet the IITian who left high-paying job in France, then co-founded Rs 500 crore revenue company

Meet world's unluckiest man who sold 10 percent of Apple shares for 800 dollars

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE