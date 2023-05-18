Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, others join L Murugan at inaugural session of Indian Pavilion at Cannes 2023

Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta at inaugural session of Indian Pavilion at Cannes 2023

Indian celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Guneet Monga, Vijay Varma, and Esha Gupta among others are currently attending the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France. The celebs were recently seen attending the inauguration of the Indian Pavilion at Cannes 2023.

On Thursday, FICCI took to their Twitter and shared a glimpse of the inaugural session of the Indian Pavillion at the Cannes Film Festival. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murgan was joined by Sara Ali Khan, Khushbu Sundar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vijay Varma, Manushi Chillar, Esha Gupta, and Guneet Monga for the event.

Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta and Vijay Varma, and Gunnet Monga were seen gracing the inaugural session in white outfits whereas, Manushi Chhillar was seen wearing a strapless red and white dress at the event.

As per a report in PTI, L Murgan highlighted India’s ‘timeless tradition of storytelling’ and said, “You will not find too many Hollywood films these days that do not have names of Indians in the credits, especially in the VFX and animation departments.”He continued to say, “India is well placed to become the world’s leading content creator.”

Speaking at the event, Sara Ali Khan said, “I think as a nation maybe we are not doing enough, and we should be even more proud and vocal of the culture that we do have, that we should be able to bring to the rest of the world. Cinema and art transcends language, regions, nationalities.”

Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar, Anushka Sharma, Dolly Singh, Sapna Chaudhary, Andrea Kevichusa and Mrunal Thakur are making their Cannes debut this year. The event will also be graced by Aishwarya Rai, Urvashi Rautela, Vijay Varma, and Guneet Monga.

The 76th Cannes Film festival is set to run from Tuesday, May 16 to Saturday, May 27 in Cannes at the French Riviera, France.

