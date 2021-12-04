Vijay Varma's airport selfie with Deepika Padukone goes viral, Ranveer Singh reacts

Vijay Varma and Deepika Padukone

The power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are often known for their social media PDA. When not posting photos with each other, the couple is often seen making lovely comments on the pictures and videos shared by either the husband or the wife. This time, Ranveer Singh couldn't stop himself from praising Deepika when his 'Gully Boy' co-star Vijay Varma shared a selfie with the actress.

Vijay Varma bumped into Deepika at the Mumbai airport on Saturday and clicked a selfie with the 'Tamasha' actress. He captioned the picture as "Look who I bumped into at the airport today. Da best. Baba is missed". By 'Baba', he obviously meant Deepika's husband and his friend Ranveer.





The 'Simmba' actor quickly jumped to the action. He took to the comments section and wrote, "A Beauty and a Cutie" with two eyes filled with hearts emoji. Vijay replied to Ranveer with a hilarious remark, "@ranveersingh hello hottie".

Earlier on Saturday, Deepika had shared an appreciation note for Ranveer on her Instagram Story. The note read, "nothing more attractive than a man who teaches you things without making you feel you're dumb for not knowing it already." Deepika wrote, "#HusbandAppreciationPost" and tagged Ranveer below the note in her story.

Deepika Padukone was flying off to Hyderabad today to start shooting for her upcoming pan-Indian film directed by Nag Ashwin. The film, titled 'Project K' as of now, also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in leading roles. Deepika and Ranveer's next film '83' - based on India's historic win in the 1983 World Cup - releases in cinemas on 24th December.