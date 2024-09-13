Twitter
Vijay Varma requests media to give privacy to Malaika Arora and family after Anil Mehta's death: 'Thoda toh...'

Animal actress Saloni Batra reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer being called 'problematic': 'Ranvijay is flawed but...'

Meet IAS officer, who topped in 10th, 12th, CLAT, received gold medals by CJI, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Thalapathy 69: Vijay unites with KVN Productions for his final film, overwhelmed fans say 'thank you for everything'

'At 2:30 in the night...': Piyush Chawla reveals untold story about Rohit Sharma

Vijay Varma requests media to give privacy to Malaika Arora and family after Anil Mehta's death: 'Thoda toh...'

After Varun Dhawan, Vijay Varma also requested the media to allow privacy to Malaika Arora and her family during the grieving time of Anil Mehta's death. Trigger warning: The following article does have a mention of self-harm.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 04:48 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Vijay Varma requests media to give privacy to Malaika Arora and family after Anil Mehta's death: 'Thoda toh...'
Vijay Varma, Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor at Anil Mehta's funeral
Malaika Arora and her family are going through a bad phase after her father, Anil Mehta lost his life on September 11. After Varun Dhawan, Vijay Verma requested the media to respect the privacy of the grieving family and leave them alone for some time. On Friday, Vijay took his thoughts to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Please leave the grieving family alone... it’s not easy anyway for them. Thoda toh grace rakho media walon (Have some grace media people) (folding hands emoji)."

Here's Vijay Verma's tweet

Before him, Varun Dhawan made a similar request and he even criticised the media for crossing their limits to get visuals of grieving friends and family members. On his Instagram stories, Varun wrote, "It is the most insensitive thing to point cameras in the face of people who are grieving please think what you people are doing or what someone is going through when u do this. I understand it is work but sometimes another human might not be Okay with this #humanity"

Latest update about Anil Mehta's suicide case

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta, died allegedly by suicide by jumping off the terrace of his Mumbai residence, the police said on Wednesday, September 11. The Mumbai Police have now recorded the statements of Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita Arora, and their mother. According to the police, Anil Mehta had called both of his daughters before turning off his phone. In their statements, Malaika and Amrita said that their father had told them, "I am sick and tired." The family tried to reach out to him after the call, but Anil had already switched off his phone.

The police further revealed that Anil Mehta jumped from the balcony of a building, which caused fractures in his right leg. The postmortem report confirmed that his death was due to "multiple injuries."

Read: Police says Anil Mehta switched off his phone after calling daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora; family tried to...

