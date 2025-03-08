As Vijay Varma walked the carpet, the media contingent eagerly awaited his response to the breakup rumours around Tamannaah Bhatia, but he tactfully sidestepped their queries

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's whirlwind romance has reportedly come to an end. After going public with their relationship in 2023, coinciding with the release of their joint project Lust Stories 2, the actors have reportedly decided to part ways. Both Tamannaah and Vijay have maintained silence, neither confirming nor denying the reports. The status of their relationship remains unclear, leaving fans wondering about the truth behind the speculation. Recently, Vijay Varma made a stylish appearance at the IIFA 2025 awards in Jaipur on Saturday, amidst the buzz surrounding his alleged breakup with Tamannaah.

Vijay made a dashing appearance on the green carpet, clad in an all-black formal suit, as he joined the slew of celebrities attending the high-profile event. However, his stylish entry was somewhat overshadowed by the swirling rumours of his alleged breakup with Tamannaah.

As he walked the carpet, the media contingent eagerly awaited his response to the rumours, but he tactfully sidestepped their queries. Despite being surrounded by reporters and camera crews, he politely posed for the photographers, flashing a brief smile, before swiftly moving past the media throng.

It was clear that Vijay had no intention of addressing the speculation surrounding his relationship with Tamannaah, choosing instead to maintain a discreet silence. By doing so, he effectively dodged the media's attempts to pry into his personal life, leaving the rumours to continue swirling.

According to insiders, Tamannaah and Vijay have amicably parted ways after a two-year romance. The former couple has reportedly chosen to maintain a friendly relationship, opting for a low-key approach as they don't consider the breakup a cause for celebration. Sources suggest that their decision to go separate ways was driven by their intense focus on their individual careers. Despite ending their romantic relationship, they have decided to preserve a cordial and respectful bond.