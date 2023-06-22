Search icon
Vijay Varma opens up about girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia's annoying habit, actress reveals special title for beau

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's on-screen and off-screen chemistry is being loved by all, and the duo have been spilling a few beans about the bond they share.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

A photo of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia

Bollywood latest couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are making headlines for their relationship, and the sizzling chemistry they share on screen. The duo will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh-directed Lust Stories 2, and they are busy promoting their film with the media. 

In a recent interaction, Tamannaah and Vijay's real-life equation was put to the test. While interacting with Etimes, Vijay and Tamannaah were asked to share each other's one annoying habit. Vijay was quick enough to reveal that Bhatia is extremely possessive about workouts. He said, "She obsessively thinks about workouts. She plans her day according to workouts. She will even sleep to go to the gym." Vijay said she would sleep for four hours so that she can hit the gym. The actor has tried to explain to her how important it is for her fitness to maintain a proper sleep cycle. But Tamannaah differs to agree with him. 

When Bhatia was asked to justify or defend herself, the actress revealed that she eats a lot, and thus she can't compromise on workouts. Tamannaah was also asked to share Vijay's annoying habit, and Bhatia said that there isn't any such habit, and she's working on a few ideas to annoy him. Calling Varma a 'zen', Tamannaah stated that one should not go on the characters he portrayed. Bhatia labelled him as 'calmness ki murat'.

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh, Lust Stories 2 cast includes Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tillotama Shome, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Varma. Produced by Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 29th June.

