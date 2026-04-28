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Vijay Varma on why he did Matka King, similarities between him and Brij Bhatti: 'I came to this city with nothing, made a name for myself'

Vijay Varma has opened up about his recent release, Matka King, and what inspired him to take up Nagraj Manjule's show.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 03:25 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Vijay Varma on why he did Matka King, similarities between him and Brij Bhatti: 'I came to this city with nothing, made a name for myself'
Vijay Varma in Matka King
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Vijay Varma is currently enjoying the response to his performance in the OTT series Matka King. Directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Matka King revolves around the rise of Brij Bhatti, an outsider, common man, who went on to become the Matka King. What attracted him to the series, Vijay Varma replied, "I love whatever he (Nagraj) has done in the past, and he is one of my favourite directors. He has always worked with non-actors and makes some of the most amazing films, so I felt it would be interesting to work with him.”

'Nobody understands the power of honesty': Vijay Varma
 
Vijay further emphasised that Bhatti's morale of immandari is something that he instantly got connected with, "They narrated the first episode to me, and I was immediately struck by the world. The world was a great promise for me. In the first episode itself, I figured that this man’s superpower is just one thing, which is imaandari (honesty). I feel like this is a superpower that nobody understands today. The world, the promise, the possibility of working with Nagraj, and a character who is enjoying life and doing things with a lot of love and honesty, stayed with me.”

What is common between Vijay and Brij? 

Discussing the common factor between Brij and Vijay, he said, "There is a commonality I found with the character. I came to this city with nothing and have made a name for myself, and that desire to do things your own way is something I connected with. Doing it with honesty and integrity is something I deeply resonated with."

Vijay's interesting theory on his character name, Brij

Reflecting on the character's deeper layers, Vijay shared, "This man (Brij) is not attached to the idea of winning or losing. Even the name carries an interesting layer, rooted in the idea of a bairagi, someone detached from the material world and able to see the bigger picture. In English, it also connects people, like a bridge, a way to get somewhere. I liked the name, it grew on me, and it feels very period-specific because nobody names their kids Brij anymore." 

Matka King features an ensemble cast, including Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in lead roles, along with Vineet Kumar Singh, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethia, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia, and Simran Ashwini in pivotal roles. 

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