Vijay Varma looks suave at Cannes in white satin silk blazer, fans call him 'Johnny Depp mini'

Vijay Varma's latest look from Cannes Film Festival

Actor Vijay Varma is making his fans proud by giving stellar performances and making an impressive impact on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. In the latest look, Vijay left his fans impressed as the actor donned a white satin silk blazer over a silk kurta and flared pants.

On the third day of Cannes, Vijay dropped the photos of his latest look on his Instagram, and captioned, "Father of Pearl." Within hours of the upload, Vijay's photos got over 30K likes and several comments.

Here's the post

As soon as the actor shared the photos, internet users hailed his style statement. An internet user wrote, "The best dressed! Well done." Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "Wow." A fan wrote, "Love the look." Another fan wrote, "Father of acting." A netizen wrote, "Jhakssss ba ho Raja." One of the netizens called him, "Johnny Depp mini."

Many other netizens continued to mock the actor on his rumoured relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia. An internet user wrote, "Tamanna Bhatiya mil gai bhai ko aur kya hona ab." A netizen wrote, "Udhar "Bhatti" aapko dhoondh rahi hai....idhar Bhatia." Another netizen wrote, "Or Panna ki tamanna."

Recently, in a conversation with Film Companion, Vijay Varma revealed that when he made his Cannes debut in 2013, he just bought a Zara jacket that he could afford. He said, “But for the main event, for two events, they said you have to wear the whole suit. And I went to people, saying, ‘Can some designer come, can some stylist help me out?’ And they said, ‘Who’s Vijay Varma? We don’t want to dress anybody”

He added, “Then a friend of mine gifted me a pair of Zara suit that I wore for the morning photo fall, and then somebody stitched me a pair of Tuxedo. And when I saw the pictures, I thought I looked fine. I got enchanted by my own self and when I revisited those photos I was like yaa, I look like Marwari Johnny Depp a little bit.” On the work front, Vijay was last seen as the antogonist in Sonakshi Sinha-led series, Dahaad.