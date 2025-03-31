Tamannaah Bhatia is seen dancing with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani at Mata Ki Chowki at her home. Amid their breakup reports, Vijay Varma was nowhere seen in the photos and videos from the spiritual event.

Tamannaah Bhatia organised Mata Ki Chowki at her home on the first day of Chaitra Navratri 2025 on Sunday, March 30. The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress was seen taking part in the spiritual festivities with her family members and friends in the photos and videos, that have been shared by the singer Preety Tandon Pathania, who performed at Tamannaah's home.

Vijay Varma, who has reportedly broken up with Tamannaah Bhatia after more than two years of dating, was missing from the event. In one of the clips, Bhatia was even seen dancing with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, who showcased her sensational moves in the song Uyi Amma in her debut film Azaad released in January 2025 and is now streaming on Netflix.

Rasha had recently said that Tamannaah and Vijay are like her "godparents" as she told Filmfare, "We were at someone’s birthday and there was a live singer performing. I was dancing to his songs near the stage and so was Tamannaah. We saw each other, started dancing together and literally that’s all it took. Currently, she and Vijay are the closest to me, they are like my godparents."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah will be seen next in the Telugu supernatural thriller Odela 2, in which she portrays sadhvi Shiva Shakthi. She had launched the teaser of the film at the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The upcoming film is directed by Ashok Teja, who also helmed the first part Odela Railway Station in 2022, and will hit theatres on April 17.

On the other hand, Vijay Varma will be seen next in the romantic drama Ul Jalool Ishq, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sharib Hashmi, and Naseeruddin Shah in the leading roles. The film is directed by Vibhu Puri and produced by famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra under his banner Stage5 Productions.