Vijay Varma is ‘happy’ after Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed their relationship, says ‘there’s a lot of love’

Vijay Varma opens up on dating Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been rumored to be dating for a long time now. The actress recently confirmed their relationship and called him her ‘happy place’ and since then, the couple’s fans can’t keep calm. Now, the actor has finally opened up about his relationship.

In an interview with Janice Sequeira, The actor talked about people’s interest in his personal life and said, “You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love in my life right now. And I’m happy.” He also added he prefers people not to talk about his personal life because he wants his work to speak and not his personal matters.

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma and said, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down. With high-achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone. If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah he’s my happy place.”

All this started when a video of the couple allegedly kissing each other went viral on social media. Later, Gulshan Devaiah also told Hindustan Times, “Kuch toh hai. Kya hai exactly pata nahi (Something is there between them but what is it I don’t know). They do look like they have very good chemistry. I'm sure that means something.”

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will be seen together onscreen in their upcoming movie Lust Stories 2. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh, the movie also stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Kumud Mishra, and Angad Bedi and is scheduled to release on June 29 on Netflix.

