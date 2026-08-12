Viral video: Vijay Varma in The Family Man, Farzi, Off Campus? Fans react to his collab with Prime Video, call it 'crossover of the year'

Vijay Varma recently featured in a crossover of Prime Video's biggest shows, including The Family Man and Farzi, leaving fans puzzled by the viral video.

It seems like actor Vijay Varma has become the blue-eyed boy of Prime Video. After impressing the masses with Matka King, he has now also featured in the OTT giant's other hit titles, including The Family Man and Farzi. Is Vijay Varma appearing in upcoming seasons of these popular shows? The viral video has left his fans and netizens puzzled. But here's the truth.

Vijay Varma's collab is nothing but a smartphone commercial

Prime Video has officially teamed with Samsung to launch an exciting new campaign for the newly released Galaxy Z Fold8. At the heart of this campaign is acclaimed actor Vijay Varma, whose strong association with streaming platforms makes him the perfect face for this partnership. Varma has consistently delivered power-packed performances on screen, most recently headlining the massive Prime Video original hit series Matka King. His connection with OTT audiences adds a layer of authenticity to the campaign, bridging the gap between a tech giant like Samsung and an entertainment powerhouse like Prime Video.

The viral reel takes viewers behind the scenes of a fast-paced movie shoot. It follows Varma as he uses his hectic breaks between shots, whether he is relaxing in his vanity trailer or traveling between filming locations, to catch up on his favorite content. By simply unfolding the new Galaxy phone, he instantly dives into massive titles like The Family Man and Project Hail Mary, as well as live sports action.

Vijay Varma on being the face of Prime Video's new collaboration

Speaking during the campaign shoot, Vijay Varma said, "Great stories deserve an immersive experience, wherever you are. When you unfold the Galaxy Z Fold8, you aren't just watching a show on a phone screen; you are completely pulled into that world." On the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in Nagraj Manjule's series Matka King, which has been renewed for Season 2. The filming is in production.