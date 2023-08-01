Vijay Varma has hilarious reaction to reports of Tamannaah Bhatia owning 'Rs 2 crore diamond ring': 'Mera naam kyun...'

Tamannaah Bhatia has already cleared the reports of Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela gifting her a Rs 2 crore diamond ring with the world's fifth-largest diamond, which eventually turned out to be a bottle-opener.

After Tamannaah Bhatia's photo of wearing what looked like an expensive ring went viral, there were reports that it was the world's fifth-largest diamond worth Rs 2 crore that the actress has been gifted by Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela. However, Tamannaah cleared the speculations and revealed that it was just a bottle opener.

In a recent interview with the popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Tamannaah's boyfriend Vijay Varma was asked how he will match up to the 'world's fifth most expensive ring'. Reacting to the same, the Mirzapur actor said, "Acha aapko pata hai na woh kya hai? Woh bottle ka dhakkan hai! Woh mazak kar rahi hai, aur media carry kar rahi hai stories ki it is fifth largest with ₹2 crore price. ₹2 crore mein fifth largest diamond kisko milta hai? Toh maine usko message kiya ki yeh sab fake news aa rahi hai, mujhe accha nahi lag raha, aur mera naam kyun nahi likha hai (You know that was not a diamond ring but a bottle's cap, right? She was joking with the photo and the media carried fake news about her 'ring' being the fifth largest and costing ₹2 crore. I messaged her that I felt bad that my name was not linked to her ring)."

Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship rumours began in January this year after they were spotted together multiple times in public places, and since then, there has been round-the-clock scrutiny of their personal lives. It was only in June that the two accepted their relationship implicitly and talked about each other in their media conversations.

The Jee Karda actress called the Gully Boy actor her 'happy place' while confirming that they are indeed dating, and then the latter also said that he is indeed 'happy' that the rumours have been set to rest now. The two actors were seen together sharing the screen for the first time in the recent Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2, the second installment of the 2018 film of the same name.



