BOLLYWOOD

Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh's Gustaakh Ishq postponed, averts clash with 120 Bahadur, Mastiii 4; will now release alongside....

Gustaakh Ishq has averted its clash with Farhan Akhtar's period war drama 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 featuring Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, and Riteish Deshmukh . The Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer will now clash with Tere Ishk Mein headlined by Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 05:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh's Gustaakh Ishq postponed, averts clash with 120 Bahadur, Mastiii 4; will now release alongside....
Gustaakh Ishq gets postponed
Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's debut production Gustaakh Ishq release date has been postponed. The film stars Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles, along with Naseeruddin Shah playing a pivotal character. The period romantic drama was earlier slated to release on November 21, but will now hit theatres on November 28.

Manish Malhotra and his brother Dinesh Malhotra are producing Gustaakh Ishq under their new banner Stage5 Production. The makers took to their social media handles, and shared the new release date of the film. Their post read, "Mark your calendars, ishq has a new date for y’all. Gustaakh Ishq is now releasing on November 28, 2025."

The Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer has now averted its clash with Farhan Akhtar's period war drama 120 Bahadur based on the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China war, and Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Mastiii 4, the fourth installment in the sex comedy series. But, Gustaakh Ishq will now clash with another romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein.

Headlined by Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, and helmed by Aanand L Rai, Tere Ishk Mein is the spiritual sequel of the 2013 romantic drama Raanjhanaa. Also directed by Rai, the 2013 film marked Dhanush's Bollywood debut and had Sonam Kapoor as the leading lady. An AR Rahman musical with Irshad Kamil lyrics, Tere Ishk Mein will release on November 28.

Coming back to Gustaakh Ishq, it is directed by Vibhu Puri and reunites the music director and lyricist pair of Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar. Set in the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab, the film promises a love story of passion and unspoken desire, from a world where architecture holds memory and music carries longing, the makers said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
