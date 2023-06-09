Vijay Varma claims he plays 'nicest guy' in Lust Stories 2, fans say 'we don't believe you'

Vijay Varma claims to play 'nicest guy' in Lust Stories 2

Recently, Vijay Varma left fans mesmerized with his performance in the web series Dahaad wherein in he played the role of a serial killer. Now, the actor is all set to impress fans with his upcoming movie Lust Stories 2 and the actor has claimed that he will be playing the role of ‘nicest guy’ in the movie. However, netizens refuse to believe him.

On Friday, Vijay Varma took to his Twitter and re-shared a tweet from a fan which read, “I am hoping Lust Stories main you are not creeping us out yet again.” Reacting to the tweet, the actor confessed details of his character from the movie and said, “I'm playing the nicest guy in lust stories."

I’m playing the nicest guy in lust stories. https://t.co/XE3dY2w8Oz June 8, 2023

The director of the movie Sujoy Ghosh also confirmed Vijay Varma’s claims. He took to Twitter and while sharing the clip of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s scene from Lust Stories 2, the director wrote, “As Vijay Varma claims… he's the nicest guy in lusty stories," however, the clip seemed otherwise.

Vijay Varma’s Daahad co-star Gulshan Devaiah also teased the actor after his tweet and dropped a hilarious comment asking the actor to ‘show proof’, to which the actor replied, “ek nice boy kya play kar liya.. tumhare parr nikal aaye? Tu mil beta (you have grown wings after playing one nice boy, you meet me).” Gulshan further replied, “Baapu ! apan toh real life nice boy hai bheedu .. mil mil. (i am a real life nice boy)”

Netizens refused to believe Vijay Varma’s claims and shared their views in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Kya aap pe bharosa karna safe hai?? Till the end credits, I'll have all doubts on your character.” Another wrote, “You will be playing a nicest guy in Devotion of Suspect X, isnt it? Cant wait for that one so we can see you with Jaideep Ahelavat.” Another user wrote, “Tammanah ji hongi toh nice boi toh banna padegaa naa (you have to be a nice boy).” Another fan commented, “We don't believe it.” Another fan wrote, “I know I will be expecting the nice guy to turn till the end. Can't trust a Vijay Varma character sorry.”

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Lust Stories 2 stars Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, and Tillotama Shome. Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen sharing the screen together in the movie. The movie is scheduled to release on Netflix on June 29.

Meanwhile, other than Lust Stories 2, Vijay Varma also has The Devotion of Suspect X in the pipeline wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie is It is an adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.