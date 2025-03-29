Vijay Varma's statement comes just a few months after news surfaced that Tamannaah Bhatia and he have ended their two-year relationship. Although neither of them has officially addressed the breakup, rumours have been circulating, suggesting that the couple has called it quits.

Amid breakup rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma has made a candid confession, asserting how important it is to embrace every aspect of a relationship. At a recent event in Mumbai, Vijay Varma shared a refreshing and lighthearted perspective on relationships. When asked about the nature of relationships, comparing them to ice cream with different flavors—sweet, salty—Vijay Varma advised that it’s better to accept and enjoy whatever comes your way, making the most of every moment.

"Relationships, you're talking about, right? I think if you enjoy relationships like ice cream, you will be very happy. That means whatever flavour comes, you embrace it and run with it," Vijay Varma said.

Vijay Varma's statement comes just a few months after news surfaced that Tamannaah Bhatia and he have ended their two-year relationship. Although neither of them has officially addressed the breakup on their social media accounts, rumours have been circulating, suggesting that the couple has called it quits. A source was quoted as saying, "Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple, but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules."

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia fueled dating rumors when they were first seen together at a New Year’s Eve party in 2023. As the couple made more public appearances together, the speculation only grew, and they eventually confirmed their relationship during the promotion of Lust Stories 2.

In 2024, Tamannaah Bhatia made their relationship public when she referred to Vijay Varma as her "happy place.”

