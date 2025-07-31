Vijay Sethupati BREAKS SILENCE on 'filthy allegations' of sexual exploitation: 'This woman is obviously doing it to..'

Vijay Sethupathi has issued the first statement about the casting couch and sexual exploitation allegations.

Actor Vijay Devarakonda has issued his first statement against the sexual exploitation by a social media user named Ramya. and called it a publicity stunt by her for a few minutes' fame. On the now-deleted X account, Ramya accused the Master actor of sexually exploiting her. She tweeted, "@VijaySethuOffl has offered Rs. 2L for 'caravan favours', Rs. 50k for 'drives' and acts like a saint on social media. She was used by him for years. This isn’t one story. It’s many, and the media worships these men like they are saints. The drug-sex nexus is real. Not a joke."

Vijay Sethupathi on the allegations

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Vijay Sethupathi denied the allegations of sexual exploitation. The Vikram actor said, “Anyone who knows me even remotely will laugh at this. I know myself too. This kind of filthy accusation can’t upset me. My family and close friends are upset, but I tell them, ‘Let it slide. This woman is obviously doing it to be noticed. She has her few minutes of fame, let her enjoy it.’”

Vijay Sethupathi says legal action will be taken

The Super Deluxe actor has assured that he will not let the X user go, and his lawyer is on it. “We’ve complained to cybercrime.” Vijay called these allegations a smear campaign, and he's unaffected by it. "I’ve faced all kinds of whispering campaigns for seven years. Such targeting has not affected me so far. It never will,” Vijay said.

Vijay Sethupathi says the allegations are made to harm his latest film

Vijay also commented on the timing of the accusation and said that since his new film is doing well. Probably, some 'jealous elements' are tarnishing him, thinking they can damage his film. "It doesn’t work that way. In today’s day and age, anyone can say anything about anybody. There are no filters. All you need is an account on social media, and you can write what you like without fear of repercussion," Vijay concludes.