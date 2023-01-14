Vijay Sethupathi says Hindi audience respects him 'only' when he's working with Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina

Vijay Sethupathi

Telugu star Vijay Sethupathi needs no introduction. His contribution to cinema with stellar performances in films like Super Deluxe, Vikram Vedha, Master, and much-recent Vikram has left a major impact on the audience. Yet, Vijay feels that the Hindi audience acknowledges him on the basis of the projects he's doing with Bollywood stars.

Sethupathi will soon be making his OTT debut with Raj and DK's crime-thriller Farzi. He will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor, and this will mark his first collaboration with Bollywood. Recently, the team held the trailer launch event in Mumbai, and Vijay took a dig at the North audience. The actor stated, "Whoever asks me that I am doing a Hindi project, I have to say I am working with Shahid then only they say, ‘oh wow, okay'." After Farzi, Vijay will also be seen with SRK in Jawan, and with Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas.

He further spilt the beans about his other collaborations, and added, "So, I have to say I am working with Shah Rukh sir, I am working with Katrina Kaif, then only they respect me. So, it depends on the artist who I’m working with." Speaking about his experience while working with Shahid, Shah Rukh Khan, and Katrina, Vijay added that they all very comfortable, and they are like brothers to him.

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s debut web series Farzi was released on Friday. The show, which also sees Vijay Sethupathi venture into the streaming space for the first time, has been created and helmed by Raj & DK of The Family Man-fame. Fans were all praises for the trailer, particularly the two bigwigs going at each other in the crime thriller. Farzi also stars Raashii Khanna, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. The crime thriller will stream on Prime Video from February 10.

