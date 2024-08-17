Vijay Raaz ousted from Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 after sexual assault allegations against...

Actor Vijay Raaz was removed from Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 for his alleged 'misconduct, unreasonable demands'. The actor's spot boy is also accused of allegedly sexually assaulting hotel staff, and the film's co-producer reportedly confirmed it.

Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 (SOS 2) went floors earlier this month, and currently, the shoot is happening in the UK. However, a big controversy took place on the sets of the film, which led to Vijay Raaz's replacement. The upcoming film has an ensemble cast, including Ajay, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishen, Vindu Dara Singh, Mukul Dev, Deepak Dobriyal, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Kubbra Sait in key roles.

Vijay was also a part of the cast, but he was removed from the film for his alleged 'misconduct and unreasonable demands'. As Pinkvilla reported, SOS 2's co-producer Kumar Mangat Pathak confirmed the development, and said, "Yes, it’s true that we have removed Vijay Raaz from the film because of his behaviour on the sets."

What were the demands Vijay Raaz made to producers?

The portal quoted Kumar Mangat, who confirmed that Vijay demanded bigger rooms and a vanity van and 'overcharged' them for the spot boys. "His spot boy was paid Rs.20,000 per night which is more than any big actor. UK is an expensive place, and everyone got standard rooms during the shoot, but he demanded premium suites. When we tried explaining the costing scenario to him, he refused to understand and spoke rudely. His constant response was, ‘Aap logo ne mujhe approach kiya, main kaunsa saamne se aya kaam mangne’. While we tried to accommodate all his demands, the behaviour kept getting worse, as his demands never ended," he said.

Pathak further added that Vijay also demanded two cars for a 3 person staff to travel. Which wasn't possible. When the EP rejected, Vijay became rude to the EP (Executive Producer). After all the discussions, they decided to remove him from the film.

Vijay Raaz on his removal from the film

Even Vijay reacted to his replacement from the film, and he defended himself saying that the only reason he was removed from the film is because he didn't greet Ajay Devgn. Vijay told Pinkvilla, "I reached the location before time for trial. I reached the van, and Ravi Kishan came to meet me. The EP, Ashish, and the producer Kumar Mangat came to meet me, followed by director Vijay Arora. I stepped out of the van and spotted Ajay Devgn standing around 25 metres away. I didn’t go to greet him as he was busy, and I continued to speak to my friends around."

The Run actor continued, "25 minutes later, Mr. Kumar Mangat came to me and said, ‘Aap film se nikal jaaye, hum aapko nikal rahe hai’. The only misconduct from my end is, that I didn’t greet Mr. Ajay Devgn. I didn’t even meet the crew, and these are the only people I interacted with. I was removed from the film 30 minutes of reaching the sets, as I didn’t greet Ajay Devgn. These are powerful people, and the chatter of misconduct doesn’t arise at all."

Kumar denied the clarification of Vijay and said that he refused to cooperate, and demanded a vanity van similar to Ajay Devgn. The co-producer said that after discussing his issues with Ajay, they decided to remove Vijay and replace him with Sanjay Mishra.

Vijay's spot boy allegedly sexually assaulted hotel staff?

In the same report, it was stated that as per the officials on the set, Vijay Raaz’s spot boy allegedly sexually assaulted a hotel staff under the influence of alcohol. Speaking about the same, Vijay said that these are two different stories and there is a difference of at-least 10 hours in the two episodes. "I was removed from the film on August 4 at 2 PM and the episode at the hotel took place at 11 PM on August 4. Don’t try to mix the two. I have nothing to do with it. However, I don’t encourage such behaviour. I am no longer working with the spot boy,” said Vijay.

Kumar Mangat also reacted to the sexual harassment complaint, and said, "His (Vijay) staff is his responsibility. Imagine working with such a demon in the team. We got an official e-mail from the hotel. Strict action will be taken against all offenders. As I said, we are happy to disassociate with Vijay Raaz and we don’t wish to work with such a person"

