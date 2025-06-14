The Kingfisher Villa, a public image of the 'King of Good Times', is a luxurious property spread across 3 acres with over 12000 square feet of built-up space. The villa is situated just 20 km from Goa's capital, Panaji.

For the past few days, liquor baron and former Kingfisher Airlines chief Vijay Mallya has been grabbing headlines for his podcast appearance with entrepreneur and content creator Raj Shamani. Vijay Mallya, who has been embroiled in legal battles and has been in the news for his high-profile exit from India, is again going viral, this time for his famous Kingfisher Villa in Goa.

Many are unaware that the Kingfisher Villa in Goa, once a hub for high-profile parties hosted by Vijay Mallya, is now owned by a Bollywood couple. The Kingfisher Villa was sold in 2017. It was seized in connection with a Rs 900 crore loan default involving IDBI Bank and is now owned by actor and businessman Sachiin Joshi, husband of former Bollywood actress Urvashi Sharma. Sachiin Joshi bought the villa, located in the beach village of Candolim in North Goa, for just Rs 73.01 crores during the bank auction.

The villa was initially held under United Breweries Holdings (UBH), the parent company of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. It was once a popular party destination for Vijay Mallya and those close to him. After Vijay Mallya faced legal troubles, the Kingfisher Villa was taken over by several banks led by the State Bank of India.

The Kingfisher Villa was then bought by Sachiin Joshi, who is not only a prominent businessman but also an actor, known for his roles in Azaan and Jackpot.

Sachiin Joshi is also the founder of Viiking Ventures, a vast conglomerate with eclectic business verticals such as FMCG products, hospitality, entertainment, realty, infrastructure, paper products, and philanthropic activities. The Goa-based Kings Beer brand was also acquired by Sachiin Joshi in 2015 from Impala Distillery and Brewery at the cost of Rs 90 crore.

After buying the Kingfisher Villa in Goa, Sachiin Joshi renamed it 'King’s Mansion'. He said at the time, "Today is the day I open the gates to the world. The property has been crowned as the ‘King’s Mansion’… the brand connection from ‘King’s Beer’ and the inherent grandeur of the property made the choice."

