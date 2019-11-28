Vijay Deverakonda 'very irritated' after Parvathy row, feels people are celebrating at his cost

Actress Parvathy is being celebrated all across the social media after her comments on Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy. She has been trending all the more because Parvathy had the guts to share her thoughts in front of Deverakonda himself.

When questioned about the same at the International Film Festival of India, Goa, Vijay said he is 'very irritated'. "I am very irritated right now. I can't keep it in and I want to take it out. If I will keep it in, it will become a tumour inside me," said the Arjun Reddy star.

Justifying it further, Vijay added, "I am normally very understanding. I give people the benefit of doubt. I saw that there was a genuine angst and genuine intention behind these questions. But these people don't know what they are talking about. I feel they are very misplaced. I didn't mind the question. I love Parvathy. I admire her work. What irritates me is the social media and media 'hadavidi'. People go nuts. They don't know what they are talking about."

In conclusion, Deverakonda went on to state, "I dislike that people are celebrating at my cost. That's my issue. I don't care what you think of the film, misogyny or the interview."

In the infamous interview, Parvathy had stated that Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh had the visual grammar of glorification, but Joker did not. Vijay had justified the same in the interview stating films alone don't influence a person.