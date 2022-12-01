Vijay Deverakonda reacts to ED questioning him for 12 hours over Liger funding

File photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated actor Vijay Deverakonda on the financing of his most recent film, Liger. This comes two weeks after producer Charmee Kaur and director Puri Jagannadh were also questioned regarding the movie's finance. The Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) of 1999 was clearly violated by using funds from a foreign source to fund the movie, according to reports, so the ED summoned Vijay to find out who the financiers were.

“With great popularity comes challenges and there’s nothing you can do about it. But I see this as an experience. I did my duty when they called. I went and answered their questions,” said Vijay.

Vijay stated that he was interrogated for 12 hours, but he would not specify whether he had been contacted again. The Liger filmmaker-producer team was likewise interrogated for over 12 hours two weeks ago.

“The ED officials wanted to know the name of the company or individuals who funded the movie. They strongly believe that the money used to fund the movie came from abroad. They’re investigating to check if any of this funding was in violation of FEMA,” a source had told Hindustan Times.

Alongside Ananya Panday, Vijay was most recently featured in the sports action movie Liger, which did not perform well with viewers or business. The movie, which is supported by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, also features Ramya Krishnan.

The story centres on a young man named Liger (Vijay), who travels to Mumbai from Telangana with his widowed mother Balamani (Ramya Krishnan), hoping to see her son become a national MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) champion. While getting ready for his role in Liger, Vijay trained in mixed martial arts in Thailand.