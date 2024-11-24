It was only earlier this week that Vijay Deverakonda had confirmed that he is in a relationship, but he didn't take the name of the person whom he is dating.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who are reportedly dating, were seen gorging on yummy delicacies as they went out for a lunch date. Pictures, taken by a fan, from their sunny lunch date have made their way on social media adding more fuel to the already relationship rumours.

Rashmika too had shared a picture of herself on social media, where she was seen indulging in a scrumptious meal. In the image, the actress is seen wearing a blue crop-top paired with high-waisted denims. Sitting across the table was Vijay, who looked dapper in a jacket and a bucket cap.

It was only earlier this week that Vijay had confirmed that he is in a relationship, but he didn't take the name of the person whom he is dating. Talking to Curly Tales, the Arjun Reddy actor said, "I am 35 years old; you think I will be single? I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn’t unconditional. I feel everything is over-romanticized. I don’t even know if it’s okay to expect unconditional love."

On the work front, Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rule. The film, which also features Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, releases on December 5. Meanwhile, Vijay is shooting for his next film with Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame, tentatively titled VD 12. The film is slated to hit theatres in March 2025.

