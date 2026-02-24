Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna kick off pre-wedding festivities with cricket match in 'Virosh Premier League'

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna hosted a cricket match between the two families as part of the "Virosh Premier League" in their pre-wedding festivities. The star couple is set to tie the knot at the luxurious hotel Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur, on February 26.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to tie the knot at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur on February 26, and their pre-wedding festivities are in full-swing at the luxurious venue. The actors, who officially announced their wedding on Sunday, shared a glimpse of "Virosh Premier League", the cricket match between the two families in their pre-wedding celebrations.



Vijay took to the Stories section of her Instagram, in which the couple's entourage can be seen getting a sporty twist with their very own cricket league complete with custom flags, medals and match gear. The picture shows a set of playful items laid out on lush green grass adorned with the branding "VIROSH Premier League." There's a mini cricket bat engraved with the couple's names and dates, cheerful pennant flags, a themed match box and even a medal stamped with 26.02.26 - the date fans are keenly waiting for.

Rashmika's Instagram Story featured a custom white flag planted on a cricket pitch, officially branding the celebration with the couple’s popular fan-moniker, "Virosh." Set against the lush backdrop of their Udaipur resort, the image captures a spirited huddle of friends and family, signaling a pivot toward high-energy, activity-based celebrations over traditional formal rituals. By incorporating India’s favorite sport into their wedding itinerary, the couple has created a relaxed atmosphere that fosters bonding between the two families.









This cricket moment adds to a growing collection of personal snapshots from Vijay and Rashmika's pre-wedding festivities from pool volleyball matches with friends to elegant, Japanese-inspired dinners, and now to field games that bring everyone together in laughter and competition. As the countdown to their February 26 nuptials continues, this sporty celebration sets the stage for the more traditional Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies to follow. Following the Udaipur ceremonies, the festivities are expected to culminate in a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

READ | Vishal Bhardwaj hits back at negative reactions for O Romeo: 'Some critics have issue with my reinvention'