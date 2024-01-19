Headlines

DNA Show: Know significance of 3 Ram Lalla idols to be placed in sanctum sanctorum

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in February? Actor says ‘it feels like…’

Meet actress who debuted at 14 with Mammootty, lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, faced 100 rejections, is now..

'Was working for...': Zaka Ashraf resigns as PCB Management Committee Chairman

Ram Temple Inauguration: Know latest developments about Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in February? Actor says ‘it feels like…’

Meet actress who debuted at 14 with Mammootty, lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, faced 100 rejections, is now..

Highest individual score in India vs England Tests

Parenting tips to learn from Sudha Murty

Meet actor, launched by Amitabh, worked with SRK; accident ruined his career, had no work for years

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in February? Actor says ‘it feels like…’

Meet actress who debuted at 14 with Mammootty, lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, faced 100 rejections, is now..

Fighter: Advance booking for Siddharth Anand's Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer commences from this date

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in February? Actor says ‘it feels like…’

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to reports of his and Rashmika Mandanna's engagement.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 11:40 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As much as the audience loves Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's on screen chemistry, their off-screen chemistry is also loved by the audience. Recently, there were reports that the two are soon getting engaged. However, now, the actor has broken his silence on the same. 

In a recent interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vijay Deverakonda reacted to the reports of his engagement with Rashmika Mandanna in February and said, "I’m not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They’re just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married.” According to a report in Hindustan Times, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika were planning to announce their relationship with the engagement.

While Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda haven't officially acknowledged their relationship in the public eye, they've dropped subtle hints on social media adding fuel to their relationship rumours. The actors are often seen jetting off for exotic vacations, and while they get spotted at the airport separately, they seem to later reunite to spend quality time with each other. The two starred in 2 films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade and their chemistry in both films was much loved by the fans. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating the success of her latest release Animal which also starred Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun, Rainbow, The Girlfriend, and Chaava in her pipeline. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen in the film Kushi, is awaiting the release of his film The Family Star which also stars Mrunal Thakur. The film was earlier supposed to be released in January, however, it got postponed and the new release date of the film is yet to be announced. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actor's Bollywood journey is now a case study in UK; it's not Irrfan, Priyanka, Deepika, Shah Rukh, Aishwarya

Indian Police Force public review: Netizens slam Rohit Shetty's show for 'horrible writing' with 'no emotional connect'

'Broke the opening pair that...': Ramiz Raja slams PAK team management for splitting Babar-Rizwan combination

Main Atal Hoon public review: Netizens hail Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, call film 'extraordinary biopic'

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer: Shahid Kapoor falls in love with robot Kriti, trains her to be perfect bahu

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE