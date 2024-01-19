Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in February? Actor says ‘it feels like…’

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to reports of his and Rashmika Mandanna's engagement.

As much as the audience loves Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's on screen chemistry, their off-screen chemistry is also loved by the audience. Recently, there were reports that the two are soon getting engaged. However, now, the actor has broken his silence on the same.

In a recent interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vijay Deverakonda reacted to the reports of his engagement with Rashmika Mandanna in February and said, "I’m not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They’re just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married.” According to a report in Hindustan Times, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika were planning to announce their relationship with the engagement.

While Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda haven't officially acknowledged their relationship in the public eye, they've dropped subtle hints on social media adding fuel to their relationship rumours. The actors are often seen jetting off for exotic vacations, and while they get spotted at the airport separately, they seem to later reunite to spend quality time with each other. The two starred in 2 films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade and their chemistry in both films was much loved by the fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating the success of her latest release Animal which also starred Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun, Rainbow, The Girlfriend, and Chaava in her pipeline. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen in the film Kushi, is awaiting the release of his film The Family Star which also stars Mrunal Thakur. The film was earlier supposed to be released in January, however, it got postponed and the new release date of the film is yet to be announced.