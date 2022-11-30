Vijay Deverakonda questioned by ED over funding of 'Liger'

Credit: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

On Wednesday, Enforcement Directorate questioned actor Vijay Deverakonda in connection with the funding of the film Liger. According to ANI sources, Vijay was questioned in a case related to an alleged FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999) violation.

Vijay was recently seen in a sports action film Liger alongside Ananya Panday which failed to impress the audience at the box office. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan.

The film revolves around a young guy, Liger (Vijay) and his widowed mother Balamani (Ramya Krishnan), who have come from Telangana to Mumbai because she wants to see her son become a national MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) champion. Vijay underwent mixed martial arts training in Thailand while he prepared for his character in Liger.

The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well. The film marked American boxer Mike Tyson’s Bollywood debut as well.Meanwhile, the actor is preparing to make a grand comeback from his next Pan-India action thriller, `Jana Gana Mana, slated to be released in 2023.

Reportedly, the Arjun Reddy actor is about to begin shooting for his next film Jana Gana Mana` with director Puri Jaggannadh.The World Famous Lover will also be seen in an upcoming romantic drama film Khusi alongside south actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda got emotional when he received an award at SIIMA 2022 (South Indian International Movie Awards) stage. While taking the award, the actor got emotional and said ‘we all have sh**y days’ after his latest film Liger failed at the box office.

Vijay mentioned that he didn’t want to come to the event, but he came. He said, “We all have good days. We all have not-so-good days. We all have shi**y days. But irrespective of how we feel, we need to get up. I promise to you…maybe actually I didn't want to be here taking this award but I came here. As I speak to you, I promise to you I will get the job done for all of you. You will be entertained. The great cinema will be made. Thank you all. It's such an honour to be here.” (With inputs from ANI)