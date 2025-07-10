Vijay Deverakonda's new statement on his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna goes viral: 'I am not sure how successful...'

Vijay Deverakonda had made headlines when he simply stated, "Of course, I’m 35. I’m not single,” when asked about his relationship status. While fans were quick to link him with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda chose not to elaborate on the subject.

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a large fan base. His films are immensely popular and so is his personal life, especially his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna. The actor has previously gone on record, claiming that he is in a relationship; however, he has now clarified why he still guards his personal life.

Is Vijay Deverakonda in a relationship?

In an earlier interview, Vijay Deverakonda had made headlines when he simply stated, "Of course, I’m 35. I’m not single,” when asked about his relationship status. While fans were quick to link him with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda chose not to elaborate on the subject.

Why does Vijay Deverakonda not talk about his relationship?

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Vijay Deverakonda opened up about why he keeps his life private, away from prying eyes. He said, "I’ve always felt like acting demands a strange duality. On one hand, you want the world to recognise and appreciate your work, but on the other, you yearn to stay invisible. It’s a bit of a psychological conflict — a kind of split between being known and remaining anonymous."

Vijay Deverakonda revealed that he sometimes yearns to detach his public persona from his personal life. "I used to joke that if I could wear a mask and let someone else be the face of ‘Vijay Deverakonda the star’ while I just did the acting, I’d take that option. I operate for him — the actor version of me."

He further added, "I try to keep it as personal as I can, to the best of my abilities. I’m not sure how successful I am at it, but I do make the effort."

Vijay Deverakonda's next film

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the film Kingdom, co-starring Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev Kancharana in lead roles.

READ | Real reason why Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini’s relationship ended was because he wanted 'all-sacrificing wife who...': 'They would not allow...'