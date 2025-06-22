Vijay Devarkonda is in trouble as he got booked under the SC/ST Act for his comment during the Retro event.

A complaint has been filed against actor Vijay Deverakonda under the SC/ST Act for allegedly making remarks that hurt the sentiments of the tribal community. The complaint, lodged by Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik, the State President of the Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities, claims that Deverakonda's comments during a pre-release event for the movie 'Retro' were offensive and insulted the tribal community. The case has been registered at the Raidurgam Police Station in Cyberabad, and an investigation is underway.

FIR filed against Vijay Devarakonda

According to the police FIR Copy, " On 17.06.2025 at 10:30 hours, received a complaint from Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik Alias Ashok Rathod, Caste: ST(Rathod), Occu: State President, Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities....., which reads as follows. Brief facts of the case are that on 26.04.20225, Film Actor Shri Vijay Deverakonda, who participated in the pre-release event of the movie 'Retro' starring Hero Surya, made comments that hurt the sentiments of the tribals and seriously insulted them."

"The remarks were viewed as a serious insult to the self-respect and dignity of the tribal community. Therefore, the complainant requested to take necessary action against Shri Vijay Devarakonda as per law," the Police FIR stated. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will be next seen in 'Kingdom'. The film, which was supposed to be released on May 30, 2025, will now arrive in theatres on July 4, 2025.

When Vijay Devarakonda apologised for his comment

Soon after the Retro event, Vijay took to X and apologised for his remark, stating that he has "absolutely no intention to hurt or target any community". He tweeted, "It has come to my attention that a remark I made during the Retro audio launch event has caused concern among some members of the public. I wish to sincerely clarify: there was absolutely no intention to hurt or target any community, especially our Scheduled Tribes, who I deeply respect and consider an integral part of our country."

