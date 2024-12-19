Earlier this year, reacting to rumours about his wedding with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda was quoted by Lifestyle Asia as saying, "I’m not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years."

Since Vijay Deverakonda confirmed that he is in a relationship, rumours have been swirling about his alleged love story with Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Now, in a recent interview, Vijay Deverakonda has finally addressed his relationship and, without taking Rashmika Mandanna's name, said that he will happily share about his relationship when he is ready. Vijay Deverakonda said there must be a reason, purpose, and time for it.

Vijay Deverakonda was quoted by the Bombay Times as saying, "I will talk about it when I am ready when I think that the world needs to know, and I want to share it with everyone. There needs to be a reason, a purpose, and a time for it. So, on such a day, I will happily share it with the world in my way."

Vijay Deverakonda accepted that even though there is curiosity about an actor’s personal life, there is no 'pressure'. "When you’re a public figure, it’s part of the job. There’s a lot of curiosity, but I don’t feel any pressure. I read it as news. Only once I felt the need to respond (hinting at the time when he posted an Instagram story reacting to a report about his wedding), but otherwise, it’s alright," he said.

Earlier this year, reacting to rumours about his wedding with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda was quoted by Lifestyle Asia as saying, "I’m not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They’re just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married."