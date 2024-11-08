With Vijay 69 and at the age of 69, Anupam Kher is giving tough competition to young actors of Indian cinema.

Director: Akshay Roy

Cast: Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday, Guddi Maruti, Mihir Ahuja

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: 4 stars

Vijay Mathew (Anupam Kher), a 69-year-old widower decides to achieve something extraordinary that will become a glorious addition to his eulogy. Despite the physical setbacks and societal challenges, Vijay decides to participate in a triathlon, aiming to become the oldest person to complete the most challenging tournament. Will he succeed in preparing himself, and his family for it? Will he be able to participate in it? These questions form the plot of Vijay 69.

A slice-of-life comedy entertainer is a good watch, especially if you have the comfort of enjoying it at home with your family. However, after watching Vijay 69, the first thought that came to mind was 'Why it is not a theatrical release?' Vijay 69 may not be a larger-than-life visual extravaganza, but the celebration of life needs to be cherished and enjoyed to the core. Vijay 69 starts on an interesting note, rather shocking note. But soon, Anupam brings the house down by abusing his family and friends for presuming him dead.

As the movie progresses, Vijay's battle of fighting loneliness, the urge to achieve a milestone, and the setbacks he suffers connect with you. You might find Vijay relatable at some level. You might find him like a person in your family or around you, who wants to live life on his or her terms. Why everything is time-bound, or in this case, age-bound? Why can't a person follow the pursuit of happiness? These questions linger throughout, and the final result will surely leave you teary-eyed with a sense of emotional satisfaction.

Speaking about the performances, Anupam Kher takes this role like a fish takes the water. Either he was destined to play Vijay Mathew or the script was written keeping him in mind. Anupam carries the 2-hour film on his capable shoulders and makes sure that the audience doesn't lose interest in this simple storyline. Vijay is foul-mouthed, and every time he abuses, you will laugh out loud at his expressive nature.

Chunky Panday, he's such a chameleon. He and Anupam are a riot. Their camaraderie is spot-on. Chunky plays Vijay's Parsi best friend, Dr Fali. Chunky's mannerisms, dialogue delivery, and Parsi accent are on point, and it doesn't look like he's putting out a stereotypical image of a community. Guddi Maruti, the 90s' favourite adds more sweetness to the film. It's a treat to watch her, as she retains the charm of The Guddi Maruti. Mihir Ahuja, the young bud Aditya, plays the competitor to Vijay in the tournament and offers brilliant support to the film. Anupam and Mihir's bonding makes the film more entertaining. Vrajesh Hirjee also manages to make you laugh even in a small role.

Vijay 69 isn't novel with the story but with its treatment. Writer-director Akshay Roy and his co-writer Abbas Tyrewala deserve applause for blending the different emotions seamlessly and spicing it up with little twists and turns. Yes, at this point, the film looks repetitive, and you might start losing interest as well. But then, a good plot twist comes in and elevates the drama. The movie doesn't have songs, except the classic melody Aage Bhi Jaane Na Tu, which is also the soul of the movie. Overall, Vijay 69 is not just a film, but a celebration of life that is best enjoyed with parents.

