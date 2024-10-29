Anupam Kher's upcoming slice-of-life drama, Vijay 69, is about determination and passion that goes beyond the age and societal norms.

Anupam Kher is back, breaking norms, and setting new examples with his upcoming movie, Vijay 69. Written and Directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner, Vijay 69 promises to be a slice-of-life emotional drama that will surely become the latest addition to inspirational movies.

The film explores the unconventional journey of 69-year-old Vijay (Anupam Kher), who takes on the daunting challenge of competing in a triathlon. Vijay's fiery spirit and determination inspire those around him to rethink what it means to pursue dreams at any age. The newly released trailer teases Vijay's transformation from an irritable old man to a determined competitor as he trains rigorously for the triathlon despite facing scepticism and ridicule. The trailer shows moments of humour and conflict, as Mihir Ahuja becomes his unexpected companion on this intense journey, highlighting their unlikely bond. Chunky Panday also joins the cast as Vijay’s old friend, who becomes his unwavering supporter and enthusiastic cheerleader adding depth to this inspiring narrative.

When the trailer was shared, several netizens lauded it and called it a 'heartwarming, emotional rollercoaster ride'. A netizen wrote, "Super Excited to see Anupam Kher & Chunky Pandey together." Another netizen wrote, "Anupam Kher very talented man & Acting confidence Lajavaab har film mein. Bade se bada actor bhi ho jaye inke samane super. Saaransh first film 1984 to 2024. Complete 40 years." One of the netizens wrote, "Must appreciate cinematography of this film. Just feels like a Hollywood movie." An internet user wrote, "Was waiting for this one... No one better than Anupam Kher ji could have played this role. This is going to be an inspiration to so many. All the best to the team."

Vijay 69 sets the stage for an uplifting story that encourages viewers to embrace second chances. The movie will be released on Netflix on November 8.

