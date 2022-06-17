Vidyut Jamwal takes female fan for a ride in his Aston Martin, netizens call it 'rare thing'

Vidyut Jamwal's gesture to his fan has left many people speechless. Well, you call that fan, 'lucky you!'

Vidyut Jamwal might act tough, and beat goons to a pulp. But in real life, he is a charmer and possesses a heart of gold. Yes, the reason why we are saying it is because his recent gesture towards his fan has impressed us and many others.

Recently, the actor was spotted promoting his upcoming actioner Khuda Hafiz 2, and he arrived at the promotions in his luxurious Aston Martin DB 9. While posing for the paps, A female fan rushed to him, and she expressed her feeling for her. Jamwal greeted her nicely, acknowledged her feelings, hugged her, and then as a kind gesture, he asked her to hop in his car for a ride. The girl couldn't believe it for a while, and then she went into his car. Even the paps capturing the moment got impressed by the actor, and they hooted for his kind-heartedness.

This video became an instant viral sensation, and people hailed the Commando star's gesture. A user asserted, "Legend omg, I'm dead." Another one wrote, "True gentleman." Another user asserted, "Most down to earth celebrity." A netizen added, "Jammu ka dildaar… proud of you #mevidyutjammwal." Another netizen added, "Hay such a greatest man I just love him." Another netizen said, "Wow he is so kind and humble by very down to earth guy vidyutjammwal." One of the user asserted, "The real super hero." One of his fans called him superior than other Bollywood stars and said, "Or yehi andaaz inko sbse alag bnata h. Ye oro actor ki tarah nhii h.. muh fer ke chale jaate h saale. Luv u vidyut." Vidyut will soon be seen in Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha. The movie stars Vidyut, Shivaleeka Oberoi and Danish Husain in primary roles. Khuda Hafiz 2 will hit cinemas on July 8.