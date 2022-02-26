Vidyut Jammwal jumps into frozen lake, Adah Sharma calls him ‘Titanic’s Jack’

Vidyut Jamwal, the star of 'Commando,' is known for his hair-raising stunts and actions. Jamwal has won numerous honours, including a Filmfare Award. The actor from 'Khuda Haafiz' is known for posting entertaining updates on social media to keep his followers entertained. Vidyut recently posted a video to his Instagram account in which he can be seen enjoying a plunge in a frozen lake. The clip was well-received by the actor's fans and followers.

The Junglee actor is shown wearing thick clothes at the start of the video, but he gradually removes them. He dives into the freezing lake not long after that.

Vidyut dropped this video with a caption, which read, "ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal. If someone(including your own mind) tells you that THIS is difficult! ! the thought comes from NoExperience..ITS SIMPLE.. DO IT!! Break your own Barriers #iTrainLikeVidyutJammwal says make it a part of your bucket list recovery from any ailment/injury #REBORN InstantFIX."

Adah Sharma commented, "Dear Jack from the Titanic, this is how it's done #iTrainVidyutJammwal"

In terms of work, the 41-year-old actor has made his debut as a producer for the upcoming film IB 71, which is based on Indian intelligence personnel. Jamwal released a video from the set of the next thriller drama, helmed by national award-winning filmmaker Sankalp Reddy, on his Instagram account.

He captioned the post, "It's a new year for us & everyone at @actionherofilms! #IB71 our maiden film as actor-producer goes on floors. Salute to the intelligence officers of India who inspired it."