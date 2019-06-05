Vidyut Jammwal hosts an iftaari for his film crew

Vidyut Jammwal, who’s currently wrapping up Vipul Shah’s Commando 3, had a surprise for the film’s team the other day. He hosted an iftaar party for the crew on the set of the actioner in Kopar Khairane, near Navi Mumbai.

“Many unit members who observe the Ramadan fast, usually break it with their families. Since it was a night schedule, several were away from their kin,” says our source from the film, adding, “Considering that the team has been working together since the onset, they’ve bonded like a family. Vidyut thought having an iftaari for the crew would be the right thing to do.”

At the end of it all, the team was pleased with the way they were taken care of. Our source sums up, “Vidyut wanted to do something special for the crew and this seemed to be the perfect moment for it.”