Vidyut Jammwal congratulates Adah Sharma as The Kerala Story crosses Rs 200 crore in India, calls her 'one woman army'

Still of Vidyut Jammwal with Adah Sharma from The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma-starrer, The Kerala Story, has surpassed Rs 200-crore mark easily, and it is now the year's second highest-grossing film in Bollywood. The Kerala Story is also the first female-led film that has grossed over Rs 200 crores in the domestic market. Although the film has crossed double the century in domestic markets, makers, actors, and other Bollywood people are silent about it. No one has celebrated or congratulated the team of The Kerala Story for the super-success.

However, Adah's co-star and friend, Vidyut Jammwal, is among the few members of the film fraternity who has celebrated the success of the film. Vidyut and Adah have worked together in Commando 2 (2017) and Commando 3 (2019). Both actioners are produced by The Kerala Story's producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Vidyut took his happiness for The Kerala Story to his Twitter and wrote, "One WOMAN army. Aapni khas dost hai! @adah_sharma. I am blessed to know someone who has witnessed a miracle.. lots of love girl."

Here's the post

One WOMAN army

Aapni khas dost hai !!⁦@adah_sharma⁩ ..

I am blessed to know someone who has witnessed a miracle.. lots of love girllllllll pic.twitter.com/yGGmyEoWgt — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) May 24, 2023

Sudipto Sen's directorial isn't an easy watch, and it has multiple disturbing moments, which include rape, molestation, brutal killings, and inhumane behaviour of extremists towards abducted and trafficked women. While interacting with DNA, Adah reveals that when she signed the film, her mother and grandmom knew the story. Sharma even took her mother while meeting a survivor. Even though her family was aware of the film, Adah was nervous about how her 90-year-old grandmother will react to the film. "My mom and grandmom knew the story. I was nervous about granny's reaction, especially with those rape scenes. I was only concerned about how will she react to all those disturbing moments," the actress says.

Adah's grandmom is a schoolteacher, and she calls her the strongest person in the family. "I admit that my 90-year-old granny is the strongest (member). After watching the movie, she called it an educational and informative experience and said, 'I want all my students to watch it.'" Adah continues, "I told her that it is an adult film, and then she suggested that it should have been a U/A film so that even younger girls should see it, be aware of it, and it will help them to be more vigilant." The Kerala Story was released in cinemas on May 5.