FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant lehenga steals spotlight

Aviation accident watchdog urges video recording devices installation at air traffic controllers at India's International airports due to…

Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked, netizens ask 'isme nange hone wali kya baat hai' - Watch viral video

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh has transformed its limitless potential into tangible outcomes

Who will replace Tilak Varma if star batter gets ruled out of ICC T20I World Cup 2026?

Iran Protests: Australia, Canada and EU strongly criticise killing of protesters, 'Must immediately end the use...'

Deepika Padukone turns heads as bridesmaid in elegant purple bandhani saree at friend’s wedding in New York; SEE PICS

The Raja Saab box office collection day 1: Prabhas scores his sixth Rs 100-crore opening, but Hindi version earns only Rs...

Jemimah Rodrigues gets special bat-shaped guitar from Sunil Gavaskar, performs duet with legend | WATCH

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer romantic comedy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant lehenga steals spotlight

Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant

Aviation accident watchdog urges video recording devices installation at air traffic controllers at India's International airports due to…

Aviation accident watchdog AAIB urges video recording devices installation at…

Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked, netizens ask 'isme nange hone wali kya baat hai' - Watch viral video

Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked - Watch viral video

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked, netizens ask 'isme nange hone wali kya baat hai' - Watch viral video

Check out the shocking 'nude' video of Vidyut Jammwal, in which he is seen climbing down a tree while being completely naked. The Commando actor said that he is performing the yogic practice of Sahaja under the ancient Indian martial arts Kalaripayattu.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 01:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked, netizens ask 'isme nange hone wali kya baat hai' - Watch viral video
Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Vidyut Jammwal shocked his fans and followers on Saturday when he shared a video in which he was seen climbing down a tree completely naked in the middle of the lush-green forests. He said he is performing the yogic practice of Sahaja as the practitioner of ancient Indian martial arts Kalaripayattu. The Commando actor hid his private parts using the evil eye emoji in the clip, which went instantly viral on social media with netizens sharing their hilarious reactions to the same. 

Explaining what is Sahaja, Vidyut wrote, "As a Kalaripayattu practitioner, I delve into the yogic practice of Sahaja once a year. Sahaja means returning to a state of natural ease and instinct, fostering a deeper connection to nature and inner awareness. Scientifically, it activates numerous neuroreceptors and proprioceptors, enhancing sensory feedback and improving balance and coordination. This leads to greater body awareness, heightened mental focus, and a profound sense of grounding."

In the comments section, one Instagram user wrote, "Isme nanga hone wali kya baat hai", while another added, "Ye hai maut ka asli nanga naach." "Bhai Mowgli bhi chaddi pehenta tha, Tarzan bhi patte pehenta tha par aap toh mahaan nikle", commented a cybercitizen. Some of his fans also supported the daredevil actor. One of them said, "You are superhuman and the real hero." "He is living an actual human life", added another. One comment read, "This is outstanding and you are a real-life hero."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut will be seen playing Dhalsim in the Hollywood martial arts film Street Fighter based on the iconic video game series of the same name. Directed by Kitao Sakurai and also starring famous names including Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, and Jason Momoa among others, the much-awaited movie is slated to release in cinemas on October 16.

READ | The Raja Saab box office collection day 1: Prabhas scores his sixth Rs 100-crore opening, but Hindi version earns only Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant lehenga steals spotlight
Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant
Aviation accident watchdog urges video recording devices installation at air traffic controllers at India's International airports due to…
Aviation accident watchdog AAIB urges video recording devices installation at…
Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked, netizens ask 'isme nange hone wali kya baat hai' - Watch viral video
Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked - Watch viral video
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh has transformed its limitless potential into tangible outcomes
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh has transformed its limitless pote
Who will replace Tilak Varma if star batter gets ruled out of ICC T20I World Cup 2026?
Who will replace Tilak Varma if star batter gets ruled out of ICC T20I WC 2026?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement