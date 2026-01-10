Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked, netizens ask 'isme nange hone wali kya baat hai' - Watch viral video

Check out the shocking 'nude' video of Vidyut Jammwal, in which he is seen climbing down a tree while being completely naked. The Commando actor said that he is performing the yogic practice of Sahaja under the ancient Indian martial arts Kalaripayattu.

Vidyut Jammwal shocked his fans and followers on Saturday when he shared a video in which he was seen climbing down a tree completely naked in the middle of the lush-green forests. He said he is performing the yogic practice of Sahaja as the practitioner of ancient Indian martial arts Kalaripayattu. The Commando actor hid his private parts using the evil eye emoji in the clip, which went instantly viral on social media with netizens sharing their hilarious reactions to the same.

Explaining what is Sahaja, Vidyut wrote, "As a Kalaripayattu practitioner, I delve into the yogic practice of Sahaja once a year. Sahaja means returning to a state of natural ease and instinct, fostering a deeper connection to nature and inner awareness. Scientifically, it activates numerous neuroreceptors and proprioceptors, enhancing sensory feedback and improving balance and coordination. This leads to greater body awareness, heightened mental focus, and a profound sense of grounding."

In the comments section, one Instagram user wrote, "Isme nanga hone wali kya baat hai", while another added, "Ye hai maut ka asli nanga naach." "Bhai Mowgli bhi chaddi pehenta tha, Tarzan bhi patte pehenta tha par aap toh mahaan nikle", commented a cybercitizen. Some of his fans also supported the daredevil actor. One of them said, "You are superhuman and the real hero." "He is living an actual human life", added another. One comment read, "This is outstanding and you are a real-life hero."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut will be seen playing Dhalsim in the Hollywood martial arts film Street Fighter based on the iconic video game series of the same name. Directed by Kitao Sakurai and also starring famous names including Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, and Jason Momoa among others, the much-awaited movie is slated to release in cinemas on October 16.



READ | The Raja Saab box office collection day 1: Prabhas scores his sixth Rs 100-crore opening, but Hindi version earns only Rs...