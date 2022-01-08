Vidyut Jammwal channels his inner Jeetendra to wish lady love Nandita Mahtani, video goes viral

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal had a unique way of wishing his lady love Nandita Mahtani on her birthday on social media.

Vidyut took to Instagram, where he used a face mapping application to put his and Nandita's face into veteran stars Jeetendra and Babita’s birthday song ‘Baar baar yeh din aaye.’ He captioned it, “Happy Birthday to Nanditaaaaaaaa! @nanditamahtani #CountryBoyStyle#bollywood #bollywoodsongs.”

Watch video:



For the unversed, it was in 2021, when Vidyut proposed to his girlfriend Nandita in front of the Taj Mahal.

On the work front, the actor is busy shooting for ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II - Agni Pariksha.’



The first instalment ‘Khuda Haafiz’ of the franchise, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, turned out to be a hit in 2020.