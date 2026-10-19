Vidyut Jammwal asks Tiger Shroff to do this after firing attack, calls Mumbai Police 'gunehgaar', Jackie Shroff reacts

After three men opened fire at Tiger Shroff's car on Sunday, Vidyut Jammwal has questioned Tiger's fans for not chasing the attackers, criticised the security lapse by Mumbai Police, and has urged the Baaghi actor to listen to the Bajrang Baan.

Vidyut Jammwal has called Tiger Shroff the most fearless person he knows and urged him to listen to the Bajrang Baan after three men opened fire at the Baaghi actor's car in Mumbai on Sunday. In a video shared on Instagram on Monday, Vidyut questioned why fans present at the scene did not chase the attackers and called on the Mumbai Police to ensure that such an incident never happens again.

Vidyut Jammwal questions Tiger Shroff's fans

Addressing Tiger directly, Vidyut praised his fearlessness but questioned the response of those who claim to be his biggest fans. "I want to say something to Tiger Shroff. You are the most fearless person. Of everyone I know, you are the most fearless. All those people who go to watch you play football, cheer for you and claim, 'I am your biggest fan' - among all those fans, surely someone should have chased after the attackers or caught them. 'I love you, I am your biggest fan' - what is this supposed to mean? We do things for you, so you should do something too, man," he said.

Vidyut Jammwal calls on Mumbai Police to prevent another security lapse

Vidyut also held the Mumbai Police accountable for ensuring Tiger's safety and stressed that an incident of this nature should not happen again. "I would like to tell the Mumbai Police: you have provided him with security, but this must never happen again. If a lapse like this occurs, then you are the ones at fault," he said. Ending the video on an emotional note, Vidyut referred to the Bajrang Baan, which he said was a favourite of both actors, and urged his friend to keep listening to it for strength. "Tiger, my friend, we both share a favourite, the Bajrang Baan. Just keep listening to it. Whenever I feel truly alone, I listen to the Bajrang Baan. I know you listen to it too. I love you, brother," he concluded. Reacting to Vidyut's video, Jackie Shroff wrote in the comments section, "Stay Blessed Bhidu."

Five rounds fired at Tiger Shroff's car

Three assailants allegedly fired five rounds at Tiger's car as he was leaving a football venue in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, October 18. The War actor escaped serious injury, while his driver and another person were injured. Three suspects were subsequently arrested at Kota railway station in Rajasthan on Monday morning. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly claimed responsibility for the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

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