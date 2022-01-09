‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' makers break silence on reports of Vidya Balan being part of Kartik Aaryan starrer

Makers of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ have clarified that Vidya Balan will not be the part of the film. Earlier, rumours about her appearance in the movies surfaced online. Therefore, an official statement had been released by the makers of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

After reports claiming that Vidya Balan will be joining the cast of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, the makers decided to clear the air. They issued a statement, “The recent rumours of Vidya Balan being part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are untrue. The lead star cast of the film includes Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani & Tabu.”

It all started after a report shared by Mid Day, a source was quoted saying, “Their equation goes back to 2011, when Vidya made a cameo appearance in Anees’s film Thank You. She made the character of Monjulika, ghost of a royal dancer, memorable. [It is not clear if] Vidya will be seen dancing to Aami je tomar again or appear after the climax.” According to the media portal, Bazmee shared, “If the film is Bhool Bhulaiyaa, she has to be there in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Let the rest be a surprise!”

For the unversed, Vidya portrayed the character of an archeologist named Avni in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which was released in 2007. Her performance is the film won millions of hearts.

Earlier, producer Murad Khetani hosted a grand dinner party for the team ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ at his residence in Mumbai. Kartik Aaryan arrived at the dinner party. The film will hit the theatres on July 31.