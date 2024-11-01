We keep hearing about certain actors refusing to sign up for a particular kind of ads, but willing to promote something equally controversial. Vidya Balan jokes with Kartik Aaryan for one such tv commercial.

Kartik Aaryan is one of the leading Bollywood stars of this generation and going by the box office reports of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, he seems to be having another hit on his hands. His film is clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, which boasts of a huge star-cast, so he and his co-stars—Vidya Balan, Tripti Dimri and Madhuri Dixit—are leaving no stone unturned in promoting their film. Sometimes the promotional chats become too candid and brig out a different side of contemporary debates.

One such interesting conversation happened when Kartik and Vidya talked to Siddharth Kannan during the promotion of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Siddharth asked Kartik why did he refuse to work in a paan masala advertisement? Some of the biggest stars of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Kha, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn—work in such ads. Apparently, they are paid a handsome amount to work in such commercials. Recently, Akshay was in news for deciding to quit one such ad after his fans pointed out his double standards in promoting a healthy lifestyle and paan masala simultaneously. Even Amitabh Bachchan has been questioned by the fans for his choices to promote paan masala companies.

The host elaborated how he has heard the story of Kartik not falling for a huge money despite being in the early stages of his career where money matters a lot. Just when Kartik was explaining the reason behind not promoting a paan masala brand, Vidya chimed in with a unique perspective. She joked that Kartik had a tough time deciding between a condom brand and a paan masala brand. She said, “The competition was between paan masala and condom…”

Everyone burst out into laughter at this point before Kannan gave it a health angle. He said it’s good Kartik has chosen to promote a healthy trend. However, by then a visibly embarrassed Kartik said, “Koi chup karao ye aurat…Muh pe tape lagao.”

Later, Vidya also complemented Kartik on a good choice between the two brands.

Directed by Anees Bazmi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has hit the screens now and is making waves for its entertaining content. It’s fighting against a star-studded Singham Again at the box office.