Vidya Balan says 'Kahaani 2' failed at the box office due to demonetisation

Vidya Balan is currently basking in the success of her latest film 'Jalsa' which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 18 and received rave reviews. The film also featured Shefali Shah, another powerful actor, alongside Vidya and the two ladies are being hugely appreciated for their brilliant performances in the Suresh Triveni directorial. While promoting 'Jalsa' in one of the recent interviews, Vidya shared that her 2016 release 'Kahaani 2' failed at the box office due to demonetisation.



While speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Vidya was asked the name of one of her movies that she wishes more people had watched and the 'Paa' actress instantly answered 'Kahaani 2'. As the interviewer pointed out that there was something that had happened around its release, the actress responded, "demonetisation, so people didn't go to the theatres.". However, she went on to add that she doesn't know if people would have gone to the theatres otherwise, but she feels comforting that there's an excuse. The demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes was announced on November 8.

'Kahaani 2' was the sequel to the 2012 superhit 'Kahaani' which has gained a cult status over the years as one of the best suspense thrillers made in India. The sequel however opened to mixed reviews and didn't perform well at the box office. Both the films were directed by Sujoy Ghosh. In the first film, Vidya starred as Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant lady attempting to find her missing husband in the city of Kolkata while in the sequel, Vidya played Vidya Sinha/Durga Rani Singh, a woman charged with kidnapping and murder.



It seems that Sujoy plans to extend his 'Kahaani' universe as he bankrolled the 2021 film 'Bob Biswas' with which his daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh made her directorial debut. In a spinoff of 'Kahaani', Abhishek Bachchan replaced Saswata Chatterjee as the cold-blooded assassin in the film released on ZEE5 last year.