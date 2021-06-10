Vidya Balan's 'Sherni' look proves she's all set to roar into the hearts of viewers, see pics

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan's upcoming film, 'Sherni', an Amazon Original Movie looks all set to steer its way into the viewers' hearts. And while the promotions for the film are in full swing, Vidya has been serving some major outfit goals via her Instagram posts.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her social media to express her mood with a 'Sherni' twist and we're all vibing in her vibe. Wearing a saree with a Sherni illustrated on it, she captioned it, "Mood All day, EVERYDAY"

Sourced from Aishr studios' 'Horn Ok Please' collection, Vidya's Tiger imprinted 'Awaaz Dedo' saree is worth Rs 14,475. The B-town actress oozed confidence and fierceness as she styled the six yards of sheer elegance with minimal makeup and her hair styled in a neat side-parted bun. Printed on sustainable muslin fabric with biodegradable dyes, Vidya looked every bit the diva she is in the saree -- an outfit she loves sporting and pulls off gracefully every time she dons it.

Take a look at the picture here:

Several fans took to the comments section to praise Vidya's on-point Sherni look. Celebrities too dropped positive comments. Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Love the Sherni Sari", and we couldn't agree more.

Not only does the outfit depicts Vidya's actual personality, which one can say is as fierce as the Sherni, but the attire also matches the mood of the film phenomenally well.

Vidya will be seen essaying the role of Vidya Vincent, an upright forest officer who is surrounded by the quirkiest characters. She will be seen on a journey, navigating through her marriage with a rather unusual job and also battling the stereotypes society has been bowing to.

We're all looking forward to seeing this Sherni roar in the most unexpected ways on screen. The film releases on Amazon Prime Video on June 18.