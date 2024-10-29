While promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Vidya Balan recalled an instance when she was thrown out of a Tamil film after just two days.

Vidya Balan wowed the audiences and critics with her brilliant performance as Avni and Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa released 17 years back. The actress was even offered Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but she refused the film fearing that she won't be able to recreate the magic again. Now, Vidya is back as the OG Manjulika for the much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.

In one of her promotional interviews, Vidya Balan recalled how she was replaced in a Tamil film within two days and when she asked the producer about the same, he made offensive remarks about her acting. Talking to Galatta India, Vidya shared, "I did a Tamil film. I shot for it for two days and then I got replaced. I went with my parents to speak to the producer at his office in Chennai. He showed us some clips from the film and said to my parents, ‘Dekho, kisi angle se heroine dikhti hai (Does she look like a heroine from any angle)? She doesn’t know how to act or dance.’ I was thinking, first let me act and dance; I hardly shot for the film."

"For six months, I didn’t look at myself in the mirror because I felt ugly. If you want to reject someone, do that, but always be kind with your words because words have the power to be really very damaging or nurturing. I will never forget that. It was an early lesson in life to be kind to people because he really destroyed my self-image for six months", the National Award-winning actress added.

Coming back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the horror comedy also features Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Triptii Dimri in the leading roles. The threequel is directed by Anees Bazmee, who also helmed the second part in 2022. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will clash at the box office with Rohit Shetty's action thriller Singham Again, that features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

