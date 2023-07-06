Search icon
Vidya Balan reveals how she fell for husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, says ‘it was lust at first sight'

Vidya Balan opens up on how she fell for her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and talks about what attracted her the most towards him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 09:18 AM IST

Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur

Vidya Balan is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with her upcoming movie Neeyat. The actress is currently busy promoting her film and during one of the interviews, she revealed how she fell for her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. 

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, when asked how she fell for her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan said it was ‘lust at first sight’ with him. The actress said, “Obviously, it is always lust at first sight. Of course, there was some emotional connection, but it started with a physical attraction. He is the most good-looking man. To me, he is the most good-looking man I know. But I also got attracted to the fact he is a very secure man. He is more secure than most men I have met. I have seen my father, who is very secure. And as they say, you look for your parents in your partner. So, therefore, what drew me to him was how secure he was in being who he is. He is very private but very authentic, there is no facade. He is not fake.” 

She further revealed who made the first move and said, “I don't know whether he hit on me, But I definitely think that he made the first move. Because I am too... I don't think I would have made the first move... whether he wanted to be with the actor or with the person, those are things you wonder about. So, I just would not have made the first move with anyone because this was so fresh, fame was a new thing I was faced with. So yeah, he made the first move.” 

Vidya Balan tied the knot with Siddharth Roy Kapur on December 14, 2012. The actress earlier revealed that filmmaker Karan Johar played the cupid between the two. The couple dated for a few years before getting hitched and are now living a happy married life. 

Helmed by Anu Menon, Neeyat is a crime thriller starring Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Prajakta Koli, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Amrita Puri, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami among others. Vidya will be seen essaying the role of a detective who investigates the murder of a billionaire. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on July 7.

Read Vidya Balan opens up about gender equality in Bollywood — Stands by women directors choice of women technicians and crew

 

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral
First-image
Wordle 747 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 6
