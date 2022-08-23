Vidya Balan pens inspiring note on self-love and acceptance, reveals 'I thought my right side is my ugly side'

Vidya Balan/File photo

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan, on Monday, penned a long note on her social media about the importance of self-love and acceptance. Taking to Instagram, Vidya dropped two pictures which she captioned, "A few days ago, at an event this pretty girl comes upto me for a pic ...There was a crowd and i was trying to do as many pics as possible. People were jostling and in the middle of this chaos, the girl was back for another pic. My manager (who is very sharp) promptly told her, 'aapne toh le liya...plz aur nahi'. To which she said, 'galat side se liya, main achchi nahi lag rahi ,yeh post nahi kar paungi'. She was miserable & followed me to the car, relentless in her pursuit to get the perfect picture ..almost making it sound like her life depended on it..I obliged ...I then got into the car bemused...and it made me think."

In both the pictures, the Tumhari Sulu actor shared mirror selfies in which she could be seen showing her right and left face profiles."You know ive always preferred my left profile over my right...but overtime as i started on this journey of trying to love & accept myself a little more each day, i realised that liking one profile meant liking one part of me to the exclusion of the other...because the truth is that i not only liked my left but also disliked my right profile. I would tell photographers & cinematographers to avoid shooting me from the right...I would be scared if someone shot me from the right cuz i thought it was my ugly side. It was almost like the fear of being found out," Vidya added to her caption.

Talking about the importance of self-love and body positivity, the Kahani actor added, "Today with the growing acceptance and love for every part of me and all of me, i don't care where i'm being shot from...I'm no longer scared of anyone seeing that side of me..Truth be told, today not only do i like my right profile, i actually love it... and not because my right profile changed but because i realized its never going to. What changed is the way i looked at myself and that changed how i see myself. Hence i returned to the room and took this selfie at the end of a long day sans make-up...because i LIKE me just the way i am. Do you like one profile less than the other? If you do and even if you don't, post that selfie with both your sides in full glory."

The Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor is among the most loved actors in the Bollywood industry and is known for her humble and down-to-earth nature.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the Parineeta actor was last seen with Shefali Shah in the film Jalsa, which is a production of T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment and is directed by Suresh Triveni. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video and received a decent response from the netizens. She will soon be seen in Neeyat and another untitled movie directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.