Vidya Balan looks drop-dead gorgeous during her Bali vacation leaving Priyanka Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha awestruck

Vidya Balan is currently having a time of her life while holidaying in Bali with a friend. The talented actor, who completed 14 years in Bollywood decided to celebrate by enjoying at the exotic location. Vidya has been treating fans with her gorgeous photos from the vacation. She shared a series of photos while laughing her heart out and posing candidly at a beautiful beach in Bali. We must say, she definitely got an amazing photographer in her friend, who is capturing stunning moments of Vidya.

On Tuesday, Vidya took to her Instagram page and shared a couple of photos while enjoying at the beach. She looks beautiful in a hot pink floral printed beach maxi dress with trumpet sleeves and plunging neckline. She paired it up with oversized sunglasses and carried a black jacket. Vidya captioned her post as, "Joy #Alive #Happy #FunintheSun #PureJoy @sandhu_aditi you’ve got to be the best candid photographer i know.Thankoo @rickroyco i looove my dress.Thankoo!"

Check it out below:

Vidya's contemporaries and friends from Bollywood couldn't take their eyes off her after seeing the beautiful photos. Sonakshi Sinha had a major FOMO moment, who wrote on Vidya's post, "Why dint u take me with youuuuuu" While Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented, "Stunner"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya will next be seen in Mission Mangal co-starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and Sonakshi Sinha. Helmed by Jagan Shakti, the film is based on the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission. It's slated to release on August 15, 2019.