Like several moviegoers, Vidya Balan is also celebrating the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam. The National Award-winning actress saw the cult romantic drama in theatre and penned a congratulatory note to the team.

Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane and their love story Sanam Teri Kasam have earned a new fan- Vidya Balan. The romantic drama that was released in 2016 with disappointing box office results, is now breaking records in the re-release. STK was re-released this week, and it has brought the audience back in the cinemas.

Recently, The Dirty Picture actress watched Sanam Teri Kasam in cinemas, and after watching the film, she went gaga, praising the film, and its cast and even congratulated the team on the stupendous success of the film. On her Instagram Stories, Vidya Balan shared a hoarding of the film, and penned a note, saying, "Enjoyed watching this simple love story in the theatre! Congrats to #Mawra #HarshvardhanRane #RadhikaRao #VinaySapru #KaleemKhan @mawrellous @harshvardhanrane @sapruandrao @deepakmukut. Mawra aap kamaal ho (Mawra, you are amazing)."

Saman Teri Kasam was re-released in cinemas on February 7, 2025, and it went to surpass the original lifetime collection in two days. This unexpected success has excited many, including Mawra, who shared her joy about seeing her movie poster displayed in Mumbai after nine years. She wrote, “I can’t believe this,” showing her excitement about the film’s new success. The re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam has even beaten the new releases, Loveyapa and Badass Ravikumar. STK also defeated the re-release of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar.

Recently, Harshvardhan Rane reacted to the film getting due after nine years, and said, "Everyone was asking me everywhere to bring this film back. The only anecdote I remember is that we all were expecting this film to do much better than what it did. That void has pushed me today to request everyone to release this. Nau saal hogaye hain (It has been nine years), every year they keep losing faith, but my faith keeps increasing." Sanam Teri Kasam will be followed by Sanam Teri Kasam 2.