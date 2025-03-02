Vidya cautioned her fans against believing false information and urged them to verify any suspicious content before sharing it further.

There has been a surge in the use of deepfake technology to create extremely realistic but fake videos, with several celebrities falling victim to this trend. A string of Bollywood stars, including Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh, have been targeted by deepfake scams. And in the latest, deepfake scammers targeted Vidya Balan.

Deepfake scammers target Vidya Balan

Recently, Vidya Balan took to social media to sound the alarm about fake videos circulating online, warning fans not to fall for the AI-generated clips. In a shocking example, an AI-generated version of herself appears in a video, seated on a sofa and saying, "Hey, main hoon aap sabki favourite Vidya Balan...". She shared the video with a bold "Scam Alert" warning, cautioning everyone to be vigilant.

Further, Vidya emphatically stated that these videos are entirely unauthentic and she has no involvement in their creation or endorsement. “There are multiple videos currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp, which appear to feature me. However, I want to clarify that the videos are AI-generated and inauthentic. I have no involvement in its creation or dissemination, nor do I endorse its content in any way,” she wrote.

Vidya Balan warns fans of fake AI-videos

Vidya cautioned her fans against believing false information and urged them to verify any suspicious content before sharing it further. “Any claims made in the videos should not be attributed to me, as it does not reflect my views or work. I urge everyone to verify information before sharing and be cautious of misleading AI-generated content,” she added.

On the professional front, Vidya Balan's latest outing was in the blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit. Despite facing competition from Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated Singham Again during the Diwali 2024 release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 emerged triumphant at the box office.