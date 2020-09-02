Vidya Balan comes out in support of Rhea Chakraborty, says 'my heart breaks at her vilification'

Taking to Twitter, in response to actor Laskhmi Manhu's tweet slamming media coverage against Rhea, Vidya said, "My heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty." "Isn't it suppose to be 'Innocent until proven guilty?" she asked.

The latest in the lines of celebrities who have come out in support of actor Rhea Chakraborty is Shakuntala Devi star Vidya Balan. Earlier, actors like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Kubbra Sait, Lakshmi Manchu, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha have spoken against the alleged media trial of Rhea, who is the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Taking to Twitter, in response to actor Laskhmi Manhu's tweet slamming media coverage against Rhea, Vidya said, "My heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty." "Isn't it suppose to be 'Innocent until proven guilty?" she asked.

Vidya issued a note on her social media handle which read, "God bless you Lakshmi Manchu for saying this out loud. It is so unfortunate that the tragic and untimely death of a beloved young star has become a media circus. In the same breath as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. Isn't it suppose to be 'Innocent until proven guilty', or is it now 'Guilty until proven innocent'!? Let's show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen and let the law take its course."

Earlier, actor Lakshi Manhu has issued a note on Twitter slamming the media for its coverage in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, probe in which is still ongoing.

In a note posted on Twitter, Manchu had written, "I see so many people so silent because the media has made a monster out of a girl. I don’t know the truth and I want to know the truth and I hope the truth will come out in the most honest way. I have complete trust in the judiciary system and all the agencies that are involved in bringing justice to Sushant."

After Lakshmi`s post, several stars came forward to support her, but Sushant`s niece Mallika Singh had a harsh reaction to the post. Mallika claimed she is surprised that people are suddenly remembering what standing up for a colleague means.

Meanwhile, an Instagram post of actress Rhea Chakraborty posing with a cake has raised questions on her claims of not seeing her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, after June 8, when she reportedly left his house. The post is dated June 12 and has gone viral.

Fans claim the picture, where Rhea poses with a mango cake, is from Sushant`s house. Since the start, Rhea has claimed that she moved out of the late actor`s house on June 8, and didn`t meet him since then