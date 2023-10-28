Headlines

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail won’t be available on OTT till next year because…

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail won't be available on OTT till next year because of this reason.

DNA Web Team

Oct 28, 2023

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail has finally graced the big screens on October 27. The film stars Vikrant Massey and received positive response from the audience. Not only this, the film is also earning praise from the critics. While some are enjoying the movie in theatres, others await its OTT release. However, the film won’t release on OTT until next year. 

As source close to the director and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, revealed an interesting tidbit about the film’s OTT release. The source said that the makers will not the release the film on OTT until next year. 

The source says “Vidhu Vinod Chopra has made a resolute decision - '12th Fail' won't be available on OTT until next year. To experience the most incredible and inspiring film of the year, the audience's only choice is to embrace it now, in the theaters”.

It turns out that 12th Fail  won't be available on OTT platforms until next year. This decision reflects the filmmakers' commitment to offering audiences a unique and unforgettable experience in the theaters.

Talking about casting Vikrant Massey in 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said in a recent interview, “Nobody knew Vidya Balan. She was a girl from Chembur and she became a star after 'Parineeta'. Similarly, Boman Irani became a household star after 'Munna Bhai MBBS'. Vikrant will become a star after this film. Because he is the finest actor we have in this country and people like him should be stars.” 

He added, “Stars should not be the people who are going to the gym rather than an acting workshop. In my opinion, with due respect to everyone, it's the actors who deserve to be stars, not the gymnasts.”

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail stars Vikrant Massey, Anant Vijay Joshi, Medha Shankr, Geeta Sharma Aggarwal, Harish Khanna, Anshumaan Pushkar, Priyanshu Chatterjee and Sanjay Bishnoi among others in key roles. The film is based on a book with the same name and tells the story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma who belonged to a small village Bailgaon in Chambal and traces his struggles to crack India’s prestigious and most difficult exam UPSC to improve the impoverish condition of his family.

