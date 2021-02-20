Vidhu Vinod Chopra confirms Aamir Khan starrer 'PK' sequel with Ranbir Kapoor

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's second outing PK released in 2014 and was a huge blockbuster. In the climax of the film, Aamir as alien returns to the Earth and is accompanied by his fellow friend played by Ranbir Kapoor. This made fans excited as ever and fans wished to see both the stars together in the sequel to PK. Now as per reports in Mid Day, this may happen and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra spilt the beans on the same.

The filmmaker told the tabloid, "We will make the sequel. We had shown Ranbir [Kapoor’s character landing on the planet] towards the end of the film, so there is a story to tell. But Abhijat [Joshi, writer] has not written it yet. The day he writes it, we will make it."

Vidhu further said, "We are not in the business of making money, we are in the business of making cinema. If making money [was our goal], by now, we would have made six to seven [instalments of] Munna Bhai, and two to three [editions of] PK. We seek joy, happiness and peace over a few crores.

Meanwhile, Hirani directed Ranbir in Sanju which released in 2018 and was a blockbuster at the box office too.

Back in 2018, when Rajkumar was asked about the PK sequel, he had said, "Upon the end of the script nobody was happy that Aamir's character would just leave the planet. Hence, we decided to show PK return to planet earth with another native from his planet."